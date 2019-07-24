Catholic World News

New Damascus archbishop eager to give hope to tired faithful

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Describing President Bashar al-Assad’s government as “a positive government that respects all religions,” Syriac Catholic Archbishop John Battah said, “People are dying from lack of medicine. We need prayers for the removal of sanctions. If the sanctions are removed, the people can at least live with dignity.”

