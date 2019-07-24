Catholic World News

Diocese: Santa Rosa priest found with bags of stolen cash totaling $95,000 after car crash

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Oscar Diaz “is presently suspended from priestly ministry,” Bishop Robert Vasa said in a statement. “There are no plans at this time for ministry in the Church and his future is uncertain.”

