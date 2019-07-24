Catholic World News

Effort to canonize Boys Town founder Father Flanagan reaches key milestone

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2012, the archbishop of Omaha opened the sainthood cause of the Servant of God Father Edward Flanagan (1886-1948).

