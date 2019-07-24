Catholic World News

Congressman sees ‘international mega-crisis in religious freedom’

July 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The terrible, largely unacknowledged reality is this: We are witnessing in the early 21st century an international mega-crisis in religious freedom,” Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey said at the recent Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. “Religious persecution is festering and exploding around the world.”

