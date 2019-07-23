Catholic World News

All the faithful are called to evangelize, Vatican official tells Africa’s bishops

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, secretary of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, told the continent’s bishops, who are meeting in Uganda, that “it would be insufficient to envisage a plan of evangelization to be carried out by professionals, while the rest of the faithful would simply be passive recipients ... The new evangelization calls for personal involvement on the part of each of the baptized.”

