EU bishops’ commission calls for people-centered asylum policies

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If Europe still wishes to call itself ‘Christian,’ now is its chance to prove it through active charity [towards refugees]”, said Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

