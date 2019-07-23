Catholic World News

El Salvador’s bishops lament plight of migrants in United States

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are mainly thinking of those who risk being expelled and those who are at the border in deplorable conditions,” the bishops said. They lamented the situation of migrant children “who, in the detention centers, suffer any kind of ill-treatment and especially being separated from their parents.”

