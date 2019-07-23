Catholic World News
Jihadists rape, stone Christian woman to death in Syria
July 23, 2019
Continue to this story on Jerusalem Post
CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Al-Nusra Front attacked the 60-year-old woman in Idlib Governorate (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
