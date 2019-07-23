Catholic World News

Puerto Rico’s bishops call for governor’s resignation

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 500,000 protesters called for Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation following the publication of online chat messages, some of them crude, others mocking hurricane victims.

