Pope pleads for peace in message to Syria’s Assad

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a personal message to Syria’s President Hafez al-Assad, urging an end to violence and resumption of negotiations to end the country’s bloodshed. “What is happening is intolerable and inhuman,” said Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, briefing reporters on the papal message. The papal plea—calling for protection of civilians, release of detainees, and efforts to resettle refugees—was delivered to Assad by Cardinal Peter Turkson on July 22.

