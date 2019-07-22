Catholic World News

Pope prays that Africa’s bishops may ‘be strengthened in missionary discipleship’

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a message to the president of SECAM (the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar) as the body celebrates its 50th anniversary.

