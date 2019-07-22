Catholic World News
Greek Orthodox official: ‘Billions of dollars’ needed to restore Syria’s holy places
July 22, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNS
CWN Editor's Note: Archimandrite Alexi Chehadeh made his remarks at a conference in Washington.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
