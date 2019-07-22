Catholic World News

UN, Vatican team up at Nairobi youth conference on environment

July 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on UN Environment Programme

CWN Editor's Note: The conference (“Laudato Si’ Generation: Young People Caring for Our Common Home”) was named in honor of Pope Francis’s second encyclical letter. “The world needs more of your prophetic witness to denounce the inter-generational injustice that is underway and demonstrate that change is possible,” Father Bruno Duffé, Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, told participants. “The healthy pressure by the student mobilizations is being noticed by politicians, who are the ultimate decision-makers that need to show the political courage needed to implement the Paris Agreement fully.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!