‘Apostolate of prevention’ needed to protect minors from sexual abuse, Pope says in message

July 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed his Spanish-language message (video) to participants in a conference at the Pontifical University of Mexico.

