Catholic Church in Germany lost more than 200,000 members in 2018

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church lost 216,078 members in 2018; Protestant bodies lost approximately 220,000 members. With the losses, only 53% of Germany’s 83 million people are now Catholic or Protestant.

