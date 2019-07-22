Catholic Church in Germany lost more than 200,000 members in 2018
July 22, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Church lost 216,078 members in 2018; Protestant bodies lost approximately 220,000 members. With the losses, only 53% of Germany’s 83 million people are now Catholic or Protestant.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 8:32 AM ET USA
The quality of ecclesial leadership and taxation without representation can lead people away from a Church or ecclesial body. According to Canon 285.3, clerics may not share in the exercise of civil power. Thus we see in Germany taxation without representation of obedient functionaries of the Church. Is it possible that taxpayer money could find its way into the hands of a clerical scoundrel? Has this ever happened in the U.S.? If so, then it could happen in Germany.