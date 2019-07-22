Catholic World News

Pope recalls 50th anniversary of moon landing

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “50 years ago yesterday, man set foot on the moon, realizing an extraordinary dream,” Pope Francis said following his July 21 Angelus address. “May the memory of that great step trigger the desire to progress together to even greater goals: more dignity to the weak, more justice between peoples, more future for our common home.”

