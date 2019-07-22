Catholic World News

Combine contemplation and action, Pope advises pilgrims

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 21 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Luke 10:38-42, the Gospel reading of the day. The Pope concluded, “May Mary Most Holy, Mother of the Church, give us the grace to love and serve God and our brothers with Martha’s hands and Mary’s heart, because, remaining always listening to Christ, we can be architects of peace and hope.”

