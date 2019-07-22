Catholic World News

Prelate laments possible elimination of US refugee resettlement program

July 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The world is in the midst of the greatest humanitarian displacement crisis in almost a century,” said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “I strongly oppose any further reductions of the refugee resettlement program. Offering refuge to those fleeing religious and other persecution has been a cornerstone of what has made this country great and a place of welcome.”

