German bishops’ agencies push agenda for Amazon Synod

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of two German Catholic relief agencies, having been involved in preparations for the Amazon Synod, have voiced their expectation that the Synod meeting will produce “a profound change in the Church.”

