Vatican takes disciplinary action against Bishop Bransfield

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: After an investigation of “sexual harassment of adults and of financial improprieties” by Bishop Michael Bransfield, Pope Francis has ruled that the retired bishop may not live within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, which he once led; may not participate in public liturgical celebrations; and must “make personal amends for some of the harms he caused” after consultation with his successor as bishop of the West Virginia diocese. Bishop Bransfield stepped down last September, having reached the retirement age of 75.



The Vatican’s disciplinary action was announced in the afternoon of Friday, July 19— apparently timed to ensure minimum publicity.

