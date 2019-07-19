Catholic World News

Syriac Christians call on US Army to stop possible Turkish invasion in northeast Syria

July 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Kurdistan 24

CWN Editor's Note: “Turkey has been amassing troops at Ras al-Ayn, where there is no U.S. military presence,” a Syriac Christian political leader said. “If Turkish forces come in, the expectation is that they will push out the inhabitants and turn the region over to extremist jihadist groups that they support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!