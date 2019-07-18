Catholic World News

US—Iran tensions imperil papal visit to Iraq, prelate fears

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the head of the Iraq’s Chaldean Catholic Church, has voiced his concern that rising tensions between the US and Iran could endanger plans for a papal visit to Iraq.

