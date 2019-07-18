Catholic World News

Cardinal Turkson urges global youth to act on climate crisis

July 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Daily Maverick (South Africa)

CWN Editor's Note: The prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development described youth climate activism as a sign of hope for the planet.

