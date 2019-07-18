Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission discuss ‘common values’ with new EU leader

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Every six months, a different nation holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the upper house of the EU’s legislature. On July 1, the presidency passed to Finland, and thus leaders of the the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU met with the Finnish foreign minister.

