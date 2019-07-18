Catholic World News

Appeals court blocks Trump administration’s exemptions to contraceptive mandate

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Trump administration and the Little Sisters of the Poor are expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

