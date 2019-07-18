Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin decries immigration raids

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The announced immigration raids “will cause more suffering to immigrant families, many of whom have been subject to detention, family separation, and violence,” Newark’s archbishop said in a statement. “These enforcement actions should not be pursued on or around church property, as our brothers and sisters should not be afraid to worship God.”

