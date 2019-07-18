Catholic World News

Catholic, Hindu activists in Pakistan call for law against forced conversions to Islam

July 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The official religion of the South Asian nation of 208 million (map) is Islam, and over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

