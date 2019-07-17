Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller rips working document for Amazon Synod

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müllehr as issued a strong statement criticizing the working document for the Amazon Synod. The former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith sees the document as making “a radical U-turn from the hermeneutics of Catholic theology.” In particular he decries the references to “cosmovision,” and rejects the suggestion that “there are new sources of Revelation.” He also criticizes the document for “flattery” aimed at Pope Francis, and says “the text could easily be cut down to half the length or less.”

