Influential bishop hopes Amazon Synod will move toward women’s ordination

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop serving on the preparatory commission for the Amazon Synod has indicated that he hopes the meeting will recommend the ordination of women—“at least” to the diaconate—and of married men. Bishop Erwin Kräutler, an Austrian-born bishop who now head the territorial prelature of Xingu in Brazil, reportedly played a major role in drafting the working document for the Synod.

