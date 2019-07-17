Catholic World News

Trump abortion rule deals ‘devastating blow’ to Planned Parenthood, group says

July 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, praised the rule separating abortion from Title X family planning while voicing “strong objections to government promotion and funding of contraceptives.”

