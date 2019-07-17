Catholic World News

Survivors of religious persecution speak at Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom

July 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on US Department of State

CWN Editor's Note: Participants in the 2nd Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom heard from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Yezidi survivors of religious persecution, as well as from ambassadors, cabinet ministers, and other officials.

