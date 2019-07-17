Catholic World News

UK report finds that worldwide persecution of Christians is growing in scope, severity

July 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on ChristianPersecutionReview.org.uk

CWN Editor's Note: The report was commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and written by the Rt. Rev. Philip Mounstephen, Anglican bishop of Truro. The final report’s publication follows an interim report issued in May. As the report was issue, Hunt pledged a “sea change in our approach” to persecuted Christians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!