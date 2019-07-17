Catholic World News

Abbey Psalms and Canticles will gradually be incorporated into Lectionary, Liturgy of the Hours

July 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The translation, prepared by the Benedictine monks of Conception Abbey, will be “more accurate and more conducive to singing and recitation,” according to US Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Holy See approved the translation of the Psalms in 2010 and the translation of the canticles in 2016; the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has purchased the copyrights; the Abbey Psalms were formerly called the Revised Grail Psalter.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!