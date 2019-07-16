Catholic World News

‘We must honor the humanity and basic needs of migrants,’ 3 leading US prelates declare

July 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo (president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops), Archbishop José Gomez (USCCB vice president), and Bishop Joe Vásquez (chairman of the USCCB Committee on Migration) called on “Congress and the administration to work together to reach a rapid and just solution to this crisis that does not involve eviscerating US refugee and asylum law.”

