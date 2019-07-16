Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman discusses Teutonic Cemetery investigation

July 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: 36 years after the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, the Vatican’s decision to open two tombs is “a sign of particular attention and human and Christian closeness to the Orlandi family,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “It is certainly not—as has been said—an admission by the Vatican of a possible involvement in the concealment of a corpse.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!