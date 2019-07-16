Catholic World News

Secretary Pompeo convenes 2nd Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom

July 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The 2nd Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom brings together 1,000 foreign ministers, religious leaders, and others from 115 nations. “77% of world’s population, 5.5 billion, live in 83 countries with high or very high restrictions on the practice of religion,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, who chairs the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace. “I am pleased to participate in this Ministerial, and support our government’s efforts to promote freedom of conscience and religion for all.”

