Guatemalan bishops oppose accord with US on asylum-seekers

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Guatemala have criticized a tentative agreement between President Jimmy Morales and US President Donald Trump, which would make Guatemala a “safe third country” for people seeking asylum in the US. The bishops said the agreement “would be seriously damaging for the good and sovereignty of the country,” and “would further sharpen the difficult situation of migrants in our country.”

