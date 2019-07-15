Catholic World News

Pope grants plenary indulgence to air travelers

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Loreto jubilee year (December 8, 2019 —December 10, 2020) commemorates the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s decision to name Our Lady of Loreto the patroness of aviation.

