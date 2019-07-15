Catholic World News
Pope marks 25th anniversary of terrorist attack on Jewish center in Buenos Aires
July 15, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in the 1994 Argentine Israelite Mutual Association bombing.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
