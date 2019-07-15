Catholic World News

Investigations to continue in Vatican’s Teutonic Cemetery

July 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A search of Vatican tombs on July 11 yielded no clues about the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi in 1983. The investigations in the cemetery will resume on July 20, the interim director of the Holy See Press Office said, after two ossuaries were discovered at another site in the Teutonic Cemetery.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!