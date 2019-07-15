Catholic World News

Latin American bishops back Venezuelan hierarchy in criticism of Maduro regime

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We fully agree that politics must be at the service of fundamental ethical principles and that violations of human dignity are violations against God Himself,” the president of CELAM (the Latin American Episcopal Conference) said after Venezuela’s bishops renewed their condemnation of “an illegitimate and bankrupt government.”

