Filipino elected first Asian head of the Dominican Order

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gerard Timoner III, 51, succeeds Father Bruno Caderè, who has completed his nine-year term as the Master of the Order of Preachers. In 2014, Pope Francis named Father Timoner a member of the International Theological Commission.

