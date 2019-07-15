Catholic World News

God ‘first of all wants mercy,’ Pope tells pilgrims

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his July 14 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on the parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37), the Gospel of the day. “If before a person in need you do not feel compassion, if your heart is not moved, it means that there is something wrong,” the Pope said. “If you cross a homeless person on your path, and you pass by without looking at him, or thinking ‘he’s drunk,’ do not ask yourself whether that man has had too much to drink, but whether your heart has stiffened and turned to ice.”

