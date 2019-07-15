Catholic World News

In Myanmar, UN special envoy meets with Cardinal Bo, other religious leaders

July 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The special envoy, Christine Schraner Burgener, met with religious leaders to discuss the plight of 100,000 displaced persons in camps in Rakhine State (map), which has been torn by conflict.

