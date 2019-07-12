Catholic World News

2 Catholic colleges dropped from ‘Newman Guide’

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Newman Guide seeks “to highlight exemplary models of strong Catholic identity.” Two formerly recommended colleges (DeSales University and Mount St. Mary’s University) are not included in the new edition, which highlights 26 colleges, universities, and other institutions.

