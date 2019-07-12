Catholic World News

Cardinal Nichols responds to abuse report

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse published a report on the Archdiocese of Birmingham; the investigation found that Church officials in England misled the Archdiocese of Los Angeles about an abusive priest.

