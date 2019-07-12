Catholic World News

Connecticut bishops urge ‘complete overhaul’ of immigration policies

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Those responsible in government need to undertake an examination of conscience as to what they have done and have failed to do when it comes to respect for human persons and the enactment of fair and balanced legislation,” the bishops wrote in their July 10 statement.

