Catholic Health Association ‘strongly urges’ court to uphold ‘Obamacare’

July 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe health care is a basic human right and the effort to eliminate access to affordable health care coverage for millions of Americans is unconscionable,” said Sister Mary Haddad, the organization’s new president and CEO.

