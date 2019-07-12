Catholic World News

UK’s Parliament votes to extend abortion, same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland

July 12, 2019

The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The measures passed in the House of Commons by large margins (332-99 for abortion, 383-73 for same-sex marriage). Northern Ireland’s bishops had denounced the effort to expand abortion.

