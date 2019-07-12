Catholic World News

DC’s largest solar project to benefit archdiocese’s Catholic Charities

July 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Energies

CWN Editor's Note: “We are proud to have this opportunity to take up Pope Francis’s call to action to protect our environment,” Msgr. John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, said. “Climate change is an urgent issue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!